DECATUR — Veteran Herald & Review reporter Tony Reid has been named Reporter of the Year by the Illinois Press Association.

Reid, who grew up and initially worked as a journalist in England, has worked at the Herald & Review for 32 years. He's been a lifestyles writer, a business reporter and a general assignment reporter. He's now on a beat he's long coveted — courts and public safety.

Reid said, "First off, the award is a great honor and I am suitably humbled," before quipping "maybe people will start loving me now and returning my phone calls."

"He has excellent radar for what will resonate with readers," Central Illinois Executive Editor Allison Petty wrote in her nomination for Reid, "and it is clear that their interests are always top of mind in his reporting.

"He always finds an angle, a curiosity, a gold coin for the reader," Petty continued. "Our community is strengthened by his reporting. Our newsroom is strengthened by his example — and so am I."

For 25 years, Reid wrote a weekly feature, "Postcards," with which he documented the curious, quirky and fascinating about Central Illinois.

"Picking a story that’s a favorite is tough," Reid said. "You meet so many interesting characters in this job and encounter so many interesting situations. I suppose it’s the most odd stories that stay with me, and that other people seem to remember the most."

He cited a feature about a Shelbyville animal control warden who had a pet pot-bellied pig who "wore hot pink nail varnish on her trotters" as a regular van passenger.

Reid said a primary reflection on his career was, "They say you are getting old when cops start to look younger, and the ones I am seeing these days appear to have got lost on their way to high school graduation."

Herald & Review writers and photographers also won prizes in the Illinois Press Association Editorial Contest.

Division D winners included:

Valerie Wells, third in news reporting-single story (“Board stresses need for secrecy “)

Tony Reid, first place in feature writing-personality profile ( “Equal protection”)

Brenden Moore, third place in feature writing-personality profile (“Rodney Davis says goodbye”)

Clay Jackson, second place in spot news photo (“Decatur Fire”) and fourth place in sports photo (“Celebration”)

Joseph Ressler, second place in sports photo (“Self-defense”)

Daily division winners were Justin Conn, third place in sports columns, and the Herald & Review for sports section (first place).

Herald & Review writers and photographers captured the following awards in the annual Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Division I competition:

Taylor Vidmar, second place, general news (“Safety at a crossroads”)

Ressler, first place, portrait/personality (“Reptile rescue”); second place, sports photo (“Tough break”) and third place, news photo (“On the line”)

