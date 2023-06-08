DECATUR — Veteran Herald & Review reporter Tony Reid has been named Reporter of the Year by the Illinois Press Association.
Reid,
who grew up and initially worked as a journalist in England, has worked at the Herald & Review for 32 years. He's been a lifestyles writer, a business reporter and a general assignment reporter. He's now on a beat he's long coveted — courts and public safety.
Reid said, "First off, the award is a great honor and I am suitably humbled," before quipping "maybe people will start loving me now and returning my phone calls."
"He has excellent radar for what will resonate with readers," Central Illinois Executive Editor Allison Petty wrote in her nomination for Reid, "and it is clear that their interests are always top of mind in his reporting.
"He always finds an angle, a curiosity, a gold coin for the reader," Petty continued. "Our community is strengthened by his reporting. Our newsroom is strengthened by his example — and so am I."
For 25 years, Reid wrote a weekly feature, "Postcards," with which he documented the curious, quirky and fascinating about Central Illinois.
"Picking a story that’s a favorite is tough," Reid said. "You meet so many interesting characters in this job and encounter so many interesting situations. I suppose it’s the most odd stories that stay with me, and that other people seem to remember the most."
Reporter Tony Reid catches up with a colorful source in this file photo.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
He cited
a feature about a Shelbyville animal control warden who had a pet pot-bellied pig who "wore hot pink nail varnish on her trotters" as a regular van passenger.
Reid said a primary reflection on his career was, "They say you are getting old when cops start to look younger, and the ones I am seeing these days appear to have got lost on their way to high school graduation."
Herald & Review writers and photographers also won prizes in the Illinois Press Association Editorial Contest.
Division D winners included:
Valerie Wells, third in news reporting-single story (“
Board stresses need for secrecy “)
Tony Reid, first place in feature writing-personality profile ( “
Equal protection”)
Brenden Moore, third place in feature writing-personality profile (“
Rodney Davis says goodbye”)
Clay Jackson, second place in spot news photo (“Decatur Fire”) and fourth place in sports photo (“Celebration”)
In this Herald & Review file photo from January 2022, Decatur Fire Department crews endured extreme weather as they battled a fire at 139 E. Marietta St. It was one 143 structure fires the department responded to during the year, the most since 2008.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Joseph Ressler, second place in sports photo (“Self-defense”)
Daily division winners were Justin Conn, third place in
sports columns, and the Herald & Review for sports section (first place).
Herald & Review writers and photographers captured the following awards in the annual Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Division I competition:
Taylor Vidmar, second place, general news (“
Safety at a crossroads”)
Ressler, first place, portrait/personality (“Reptile rescue”); second place, sports photo (“Tough break”) and third place, news photo (“On the line”)
Rainey Miller holds Alexis, a bearded dragon at her nonprofit Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue, in Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
My Town: Tony Reid's tour of Macon County
1. Macon County Courthouse
1. The Macon County Courthouse: A grand piece of Art Deco architecture that even has a corn motif emblazoned on its interior woodwork. I cover Macon County Circuit Court and spend a lot of time in this gem of a building. Built at the height of the Great Depression, the courthouse symbolizes faith that the rule of law, and the young nation that cherishes it, will stand the test of time. At least, that's my impression every time I walk in.
Tony Reid
2. Former Powers Hotel.
The former Hotel Orlando: This bold red brick edifice sits right across the road from the Macon County Courthouse. Built by the Powers family, one of the great movers and shakers of Decatur's past, it lives on now as an apartment house and business center. But every time I see it I think of all the famous people who stayed there, like Amelia Earhart, who visited Decatur in 1935 to talk about the joys of air travel.
Earhart told her audience that, statistically, a person would have to reach the age of 128, while flying regularly, before they were destined to be involved in an aviation accident. Two years after her Decatur visit she disappeared over the Pacific while attempting a round-the-world flight.
Tony Reid
3. Downtown Lincoln Stump Speech Statue.
3. Downtown Lincoln Stump Speech Statue. More than 180 years ago, the family of Abraham Lincoln arrived in Illinois and made their first stop at what is now Lincoln Square in downtown Decatur. This statue celebrates that Lincoln made his first stump speech — literally while standing on a tree stump — at this spot. Decatur is full of Lincoln sites and Lincoln memories, often commemorated with statues.
There isn't a statue commemorating their departure from the Decatur area, however. After one hellish winter, their first, in which the entire family got sick and starved, they left, bidding the place an unfond farewell. I also think of that when I look at young Lincoln forever making his maiden stump speech.
Tony Reid
4. First Presbyterian Church main doors.
4. First Presbyterian Church main doors: It seems odd to have memories triggered by a set of doors, but it happens for me every time I pass this magnificent main entrance for the First Presbyterian Church. I know and profiled the craftsman who was commissioned to restore the woodwork and the quality of his skill is emblematic of the talents that abound in the Decatur community.
Tony Reid
5. Assassination Tree, downtown Decatur.
5. Assassination Tree, downtown Decatur: History grows everywhere in Decatur, even in its trees. This rather unusual specimen, a gingko biloba, is said to have been planted in the long-gone front yard of Carrie Hostetler on the day that telegraphed news of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination arrived in Decatur. A plaque commemorates the tree and a trunk boring taken to check its age say it does, indeed, date to 1865.
Tony Reid
6. Powers Mansion
6. Powers Mansion: One of Decatur's great assets is its collection of stunning homes from yesteryear. The Powers-Jarvis Mansion on West Decatur Street, built more than 100 years ago, is still a stunning address that was once described as the most grand home in Decatur. It cost $100,000 to build, a king's ransom at the time, and was built for the family that also owned the downtown Hotel Orlando. Rumor has it that Elvis Presley was once entertained there, but no one knows for sure. I never get tired of looking at it as I pass by.
Tony Reid
