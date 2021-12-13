 Skip to main content
Tornado relief collection planned in Decatur

President Joe Biden said he'll survey tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday, after a swarm of twisters swept through the state last week killing dozens. He spoke to reporters in the Oval Office.

DECATUR — High Road Carriers, Inc will collect items for Kentucky tornado relief from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15-16, at 2360 Mount Zion Road, next to the AMC movie theater.

The following items are needed:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food items

Diapers

Wipes

Coats (adult/kids all sizes)

Winter clothing (adult/kids all sizes)

Blankets

Shovels

Rakes

Chainsaw

Work gloves

They also hope to collect some Christmas presents for affected residents, such as toys, stuffed animals and gift sets. Volunteers to help with loading are also needed.

