Touch a Truck, meal to benefit former Decatur firefighter

Captain Tom Colbert gives details about moving into new Station 3 in Decatur.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR —
The Turning Pointe will be hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser and a 'Touch a Truck' event on Friday, Nov. 5, to honor former Decatur Fire Department captain Tony Vespa.
Catered by
Nelson’s, the event will take place at the Dance Centre, 3163 N. Woodford St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature various emergency response vehicles and trucks from Decatur’s first responders.
Vespa is the father of the Dance Centre’s teacher, Kati Garner, and proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help him and his fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
Each meal costs $10 and includes a half roasted chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy and a buttered roll.
Individuals are not required to buy a dinner to view the vehicles and there will be donation bins open to the public.
The Turning Pointe is a nonprofit charity organization run by the students of the Dance Centre.
PHOTOS: Fire guts Decatur warehouse
Flames burst through the windows of a warehouse in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in Decatur. Three commercial structures were destroyed in the three-alarm fire that required all of the Decatur Fire Department's equipment to control and extinguish.
Mark Hunter could do nothing but watch as flames made their way through a group of buildings along Grand Avenue in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire's spread to a neighboring building owned by Hunter.
Crews respond to a warehouse fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street in May.
Crews respond to a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street on Saturday afternoon. Thick, black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
