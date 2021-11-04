 Skip to main content
Touch a Truck, meal to benefit former Decatur firefighter

DECATUR — The Turning Pointe will be hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser and a 'Touch a Truck' event on Friday, Nov. 5, to honor former Decatur Fire Department captain Tony Vespa.

Catered by Nelson’s, the event will take place at the Dance Centre, 3163 N. Woodford St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature various emergency response vehicles and trucks from Decatur’s first responders.

Vespa is the father of the Dance Centre’s teacher, Kati Garner, and proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help him and his fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Each meal costs $10 and includes a half roasted chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy and a buttered roll.

Individuals are not required to buy a dinner to view the vehicles and there will be donation bins open to the public.

The Turning Pointe is a nonprofit charity organization run by the students of the Dance Centre. 

