Traffic delayed by crash at Franklin, William streets

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Police have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Franklin and William streets in downtown Decatur.

One lane of traffic on each street was blocked as the vehicles remained in the area around 1:15 p.m., but vehicles were able to pass through the area, according to an editor at the scene.

While one vehicle had crossed the sidewalk, the nearby statue of Commodore Stephen Decatur was unharmed.

More detailed information on the crash was not immediately available, as police were still at the scene as of 1:20 p.m.

