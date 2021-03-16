Traffic to be slowed along portion of Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday for guardrail work

DECATUR — Guardrail repair work will cause the closure of the outside eastbound lane of Lake Shore Drive.
City crews will work in the area at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone driving in the area is encouraged to use caution and should expect delays though the work zone.
PHOTOS: Teacher selfies for back to classroom
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Garrett Karsten
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today