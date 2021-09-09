Traveling Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica making stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN – The Abraham Lincoln Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica event in Lincoln.

The replica will be at the American Legion Post 263, 1740 5th St., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The replica is one half of the size of the original Tomb of the Unknown Soldier located in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. which is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The replica also holds the remains of unknown soldiers from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the empty crypt of the Vietnam War.

Made with pine, composite materials, carbon-fiber, aluminum framing and retractable wheels, the replica was built by Phillip Burkhalter Builders from Rome, Ga., and is owned and managed by the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome.

The free event is being held in honor of the 125th anniversary of the Abraham Lincoln DAR chapter.

