Tree and bridge inspection work will disrupt Decatur traffic. Here's where.

DECATUR — Tree removal and bridge inspection works at different ends of Garfield Avenue in Decatur will result in block and lane closures, motorists are warned by the city’s Public Works department.

Tree removal begins in the 200 block of West Garfield Avenue on Thursday at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting. This will shutdown that block until 3 p.m. and westbound traffic will be directed to turn right on North Church Street while eastbound traffic will exit left on North Union Street.

And beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, also weather permitting, inspection work will commence on the Garfield Avenue Bridge at East Garfield Avenue and North 22nd Street.

The work is due to be completed by 3 p.m. that day and will cause the closure of the two outside lanes of 22nd Street at the bridge. The closure will shift to the middle lanes being shut down once work on the outside lanes is finished.

As with all work zones, drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, follow the signs and preferably take an alternate route.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

