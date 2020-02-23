Trooper, the bald eagle rescued by Illinois police, returns to the call of the wild

They handled the release on Sunday with the rescuing police officers among a crowd numbering more than 200 looking on. Seitz explained that Trooper and her flight back to health has since become something of a Facebook sensation, with the IRC followers total up by some 10,000 as well-wishers swooped on regular updates about her progress.

Seitz said Trooper has a good chance of making a renewed go of it in the wild and, as eagles bond for life, she probably still has a mate out there who’s been wondering where the eagle that clawed his heart flew off to. “They stay together for life and this is the time of year when they are starting to pair up and bond,” said Seitz.

“So, I think we got her back in time. Because if her mate had already gotten a mate, then it might cause a domestic dispute.”

Everybody watching Trooper ascend into the blue sky on a surprisingly warm afternoon was firmly of the opinion that if one bird in God’s creation deserved a happy homecoming back at the familial nest, it was this one.

“What a blessing to see she was saved, and what a blessing to see all these people come to support her,” said spectator Pam Telger of Chatham, who brought along her grandchildren Amelia, 16, and Matthew, 7.