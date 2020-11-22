 Skip to main content
Truck flipped and driver injured in collision at MLK and Eldorado in Decatur
PUBLIC SAFETY

Truck flipped and driver injured in collision at MLK and Eldorado in Decatur

DECATUR — Eye-witnesses said one driver was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after his pickup truck was involved in a rollover collision at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Eldorado Street in Decatur.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. and Kelly Deem, who was driving behind the pickup as it headed east on Eldorado, said it was T-boned by a sport utility vehicle heading southbound on Martin Luther King.

“I was right behind the truck,” said Deem, 43, who lives in Decatur. “If it hadn’t hit the truck, it would have been me. There was this really big bang and the truck got flipped over a couple of times.”

Deem said the ferocity of the collision had left her feeling shaken. Another vehicle, a passenger van, had been damaged in the accident and was parked off to one side of the SUV which had heavy front end damage.

The truck had come to rest on its passenger side in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King and had a visible bend in its driver’s side, which was heavily damaged.

Police reports were unavailable late Sunday afternoon as officers continued to work the scene. Traffic flows on Eldorado were restricted and Martin Luther King traffic was blocked while emergency crews cleared away the smashed vehicles and debris.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

