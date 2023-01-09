Truck too tall for underpass in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department had no timetable for when the truck might be removed from the underpass which has railroad tracks above it.
The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Monday. A Herald & Review photographer at the scene said officials, including representatives from the city and the railroads, are using extreme caution. There were no injuries reported.
This story will be updated.
A tow truck backs toward a semitruck that became lodged Monday afternoon in the southbound lane of the Jasper Street underpass. The road was closed in both directions as officials used extreme caution to get the truck freed.
The Jasper Street underpass is cleared after a tall semitruck was stuck for hours in Decatur on Monday. As of 4:30 p.m. both lanes were still blocked and closed off to continue removing the damaged truck.