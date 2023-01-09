Truck too tall for underpass in Decatur

DECATUR — North Jasper Street between East Eldorado and East Marietta streets is closed to traffic because of a truck stuck in the underpass.

The Decatur Police Department had no timetable for when the truck might be removed from the underpass which has railroad tracks above it.

The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Monday. A Herald & Review photographer at the scene said officials, including representatives from the city and the railroads, are using extreme caution. There were no injuries reported.

This story will be updated.