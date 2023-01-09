 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck too tall for underpass in Decatur

011023-dec-loc-truckstuck_02.JPG

The Jasper Street underpass is cleared after a tall semitruck was stuck for hours in Decatur on Monday. As of 4:30 p.m. both lanes were still blocked and closed off to continue removing the damaged truck.

 JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — North Jasper Street between East Eldorado and East Marietta streets is closed to traffic because of a truck stuck in the underpass.

Stuck truck

A tow truck backs toward a semitruck that became lodged Monday afternoon in the southbound lane of the Jasper Street underpass. The road was closed in both directions as officials used extreme caution to get the truck freed.
Child escapes serious injury in Decatur crash

The Decatur Police Department had no timetable for when the truck might be removed from the underpass which has railroad tracks above it.

011023-dec-loc-truckstuck_03.JPG

The rear portion of the semitruck trailer, with the top crumpled like and accordion, sits in the middle of Jasper Street after it was removed from the underpass.

The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Monday. A Herald & Review photographer at the scene said officials, including representatives from the city and the railroads, are using extreme caution. There were no injuries reported.

011023-dec-loc-truckstuck_01.JPG

Crews work to raise a damaged semitruck after removing it from the Jasper Street underpass in Decatur on Monday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

