Tuesday updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that three of the state’s four regions are on pace to enter the next phase of reopening the state’s economy by the end of May, but he pushed back against suggestions that the state should begin to reopen earlier.
“If we were to lift all of our mitigations entirely at the end of the month, modeling shows that there would be a new surge of COVID-19 and a higher R-naught in each of the four regions, even in the least hard-hit regions of our state,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
The R-naught is a scientific expression that refers to the rate of spread from one infected person to another who was not previously infected. An R-naught of 2 means one infected individual will, on average, spread the disease to two other people. An R-naught of 1 means the disease is continuing to spread, but that it is relatively controlled.
Public health officials said Illinois has an R-naught value of 1, and that the goal is to get it below 1 over a sustained period.
On May 5, Pritzker outlined a five-phase plan for reopening the state on a region-by-region basis if those regions achieve certain benchmarks.
All regions of the state are in the second phase, which allows retail stores to open for online and telephone orders for pickup and delivery, but it continues to prohibit public gatherings and requires people to wear face coverings when they are in public and cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Golf courses and some state parks may open under IDPH guidelines, and hospitals can resume performing elective surgeries.
In the next phase, known as the “Recovery,” face coverings and social distancing will still be required but manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons may reopen to the public, provided they comply with capacity limits and other safety precautions mandated by IDPH. People will also be allowed to gather in public in groups of 10 or fewer.
One of those benchmarks is to lower the percentage of tests that come back positive to below 20% and to keep it there for 14 days. Pritzker said three of the state’s four regions are currently below that mark. And while the northeast region, which includes Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, was at 22.3% as of May 8, he said there still is time for that region to meet the benchmark by May 29.
The governor said the rate of tests that return as positive was 9.1% in the north-central region; 6% in the central region, which includes Macon County; and 10.5% in the southern region.
A second benchmark is that a region should have no overall increase in hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses over a 28-day period. So far in May, he said, all regions have reported substantial decreases in hospitalization rates: an 18.6% decrease in the northeast region; a 35.8% decrease in the north-central region; a 44.4% decrease in the central region; and a 54.3% decrease in the southern region.
The third requirement is that a region have a “surge capacity” of at least 14% of its surgical beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators. Pritzker said all four regions were meeting that benchmark as of midnight Friday, May 8.
Despite those numbers, Pritzker said Illinois still has not hit its “peak” in the spread of COVID-19, which was originally estimated to happen in mid-May. He said that because the state has been successful in slowing the spread of the disease, it has also pushed back the time when the peak will occur, which is now expected to happen in mid-June.