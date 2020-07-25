Tupper: How did you spend your summer vacation?

What looms beyond the sphere of sports is hard to predict.

When the president, who has rushed to embrace any bit of optimistic news, says, “it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better,” it makes me cringe. When do we hunker down? For how long?

Sometimes I feel helpless. There doesn’t seem to be much we can do. But maybe the little bit we can do is a big deal. Wear the mask. Watch our physical distance. Wash our hands.

Doesn’t seem like much of a sacrifice, and yet a wide-spread commitment to do those three things could be the single most effective defense we have.

Meanwhile, my sympathy goes out to the teachers who may soon expose themselves to danger simply by their willingness to occupy battle stations in the classrooms. Kids dutifully wearing masks? Good luck with that. And policing the mask and sanitization protocols? Sounds like a full time job that leaves little time for actual teaching.

So I’ll be honest. I closely watch the stories about vaccines and the possibility that they will be both effective and here earlier than expected.

I’m a glass half-full guy.