Tupper: How did you spend your summer vacation?

I’m not sure whether teachers still ask students to write something called, “How I spent my summer vacation,” but this is the year it would surely be fun to read the finished products.
For the first time, summer vacation got a head start with a soft launch in March, when school doors were shuttered and students were asked to learn from home.
For many, family summer vacation plans were scuttled and typical warm-weather events (Fourth of July fireworks, concerts at The Devon, Decatur Celebration) had to be cancelled or reimagined.
This is the summer we really did learn what the term “Staycation” meant. This is the summer that those wedding invitations sounded ominous. This is the summer that meeting friends at a restaurant was no longer taken for granted.
I attended the Meridian High School graduation last Saturday and we gathered on the football field, in lawn chairs, baking in the hot summer wind. As I sat there, I wondered if that same grass field will actually be used this fall. Or if high school football is another on the growing list of casualties.
We’re all still plugging along in our COVID-19 world, learning to recognize friends and neighbors in their face mask disguises as we carry out the social distancing shopping cart dance while grabbing groceries.
Left, right, left. Six feet apart. Left, right, left. Don’t crowd the shopper admiring strawberries.
Grocery store games has become a new urban sport.
There’s no way around it. For four-and-a-half months we’ve been living in a world ruled by a dastardly enemy we can’t see or hear. We adapt, we adjust. Under our masks we try to put on a happy face, but we’d like to plunge a sword into the heart of a virus that has flipped our world upside down.
For those of us who find solace in sports, this is an eventful week. Major League Baseball did what many thought was impossible. It reached the starting line and although having Opening Day in late July seems a bit bizarre, hearing the crack of the bat was a soothing noise long, long overdue. Computer generated fan noise on radio and TV broadcasts was only a slight tradeoff for the thrill of seeing our boys of summer avoid spitting sun flower seeds and skip the hugs and high fives.
Too bad we’re not seeing Busch Stadium and Wrigley Field filled to overflowing. That’s a crime.
The NBA and NHL plan to start soon and in most areas, they are proceeding with the fragile dream that we will somehow have football this fall.
What looms beyond the sphere of sports is hard to predict.
When the president, who has rushed to embrace any bit of optimistic news, says, “it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better,” it makes me cringe. When do we hunker down? For how long?
Sometimes I feel helpless. There doesn’t seem to be much we can do. But maybe the little bit we can do is a big deal. Wear the mask. Watch our physical distance. Wash our hands.
Doesn’t seem like much of a sacrifice, and yet a wide-spread commitment to do those three things could be the single most effective defense we have.
Meanwhile, my sympathy goes out to the teachers who may soon expose themselves to danger simply by their willingness to occupy battle stations in the classrooms. Kids dutifully wearing masks? Good luck with that. And policing the mask and sanitization protocols? Sounds like a full time job that leaves little time for actual teaching.
So I’ll be honest. I closely watch the stories about vaccines and the possibility that they will be both effective and here earlier than expected.
I’m a glass half-full guy.
But I want to admire that glass in a restaurant or bar full of friends who feel genuinely safe to be there, eyeball-to-eyeball, so I can see every detail of their beautiful smiles.
Right now those smiles are covered with the likenesses of animals or sports logos or a patterned fabric some well-meaning friend created lovingly with needle and thread.
Hang together. One day. One week. One month at a time. We know the drill.
We can make it. And keep smiling. What did I do on my summer vacation? I missed all those happy faces now hidden behind cloth curtains.
Mark Tupper is the retired executive sports editor of the Herald & Review. He reads the e-edition of the Herald & Review daily and can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com
