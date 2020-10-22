TUPPER: Pile of goo gives way to unlikely adventure as pumpkin farmer

I opted for the latter and steadily through the spring and summer that pumpkin plant became the dominant force in our front garden.

On the back side, it spread out across the concrete path that leads from our front porch, around the side of the garage to the side-facing garage door.

On the front side, it creeped out into the lawn. Every time I tried moving it back into the confines of the garden, it quickly stretched back onto the grass.

And after the pumpkin blossoms appeared, so too did small green gourds. Very soon they began growing in size, too.

Before long, I was caught in a tough spot — too far along in my commitment to see what becomes of this giant pumpkin plant and a bit regretful this sprawling monster was threatening to overtake the front of our home.

But the whole thing became more interesting as the small green gourds began to grow into larger orange pumpkins. All of a sudden I was a proud pumpkin farmer.

Our oldest granddaughter, now almost three, stared in wonderment the first time I pulled back some of those broad green leaves to reveal a big orange pumpkin.

“That one will be yours,” we told her. “And that one over there will be your sister’s.”