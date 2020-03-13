TUPPER: The week coronavirus killed college basketball

Some will remember these last few days as the time a virus put an end to the National Basketball Association season. Others as the unimaginable moment when disease wiped out baseball’s opening day.

For me, this will always be remembered as the week coronavirus killed college basketball.

It’s been a horrible week for anyone who is a caring citizen of the planet, an investor in the stock market or a sports fan who looked on with horrific disbelief as sports globally came to a screeching halt in a period of hours.

Even now, it’s a bit much to digest. Our ballfields, arenas and gymnasiums are empty and silent.

What the hell just happened?

Without question, the powers that be are doing the right thing. The spread of this disease sounds more serious every day and the minute it shows up in Macon County there won’t be a one of us wondering what the fuss is all about.

Administrators had little choice but to shut down the large public gatherings created by popular sporting events. It may have taken a lot of soul searching to reach those decisions, but the NCAA, NBA, NHL and MLB agreed – cancel or postpone until there’s greater clarity on where we stand with a virus that has all of us a little freaked out.