TUPPER: The week coronavirus killed college basketball

Some will remember these last few days as the time a virus put an end to the National Basketball Association season. Others as the unimaginable moment when disease wiped out baseball’s opening day.
For me, this will always be remembered as the week coronavirus killed college basketball.
It’s been a horrible week for anyone who is a caring citizen of the planet, an investor in the stock market or a sports fan who looked on with horrific disbelief as sports globally came to a screeching halt in a period of hours.
Even now, it’s a bit much to digest. Our ballfields, arenas and gymnasiums are empty and silent.
What the hell just happened?
Without question, the powers that be are doing the right thing. The spread of this disease sounds more serious every day and the minute it shows up in Macon County there won’t be a one of us wondering what the fuss is all about.
Administrators had little choice but to shut down the large public gatherings created by popular sporting events. It may have taken a lot of soul searching to reach those decisions, but the NCAA, NBA, NHL and MLB agreed – cancel or postpone until there’s greater clarity on where we stand with a virus that has all of us a little freaked out.
Eventually, even the Illinois High School Association got on board.
When it was time Thursday for the Big Ten to announce it was cancelling the remainder of its men’s conference basketball tournament, new Commissioner Kevin Warren distinguished himself in explaining the decision.
He may have been a day late after allowing two games to go on Wednesday, but he spoke firmly and eloquently and for the first time the public could see the conference clearly has a strong leader to replace long-time commissioner Jim Delany. That was reassuring.
And while I was nodding in agreement with his decision to close down the Big Ten Tournament, and nodding again when the NCAA finally concluded its national championship could not be played, I was hurting nonetheless.
There’s nothing wrong with being tugged and pulled by conflicting feelings.
On the one hand, there’s an acceptance that the cancellation of sporting events is the responsible thing to do in that health experts believe it’s needed to slow the spread of the virus. That’s the important bigger picture.
On the other hand, it’s OK to ache that those cancellations caused an abrupt and painful end to a dream many athletes have spent years chasing.
Illini Athletics Director Josh Whitman said telling his athletes that their seasons are over was the toughest thing he’s ever had to do.
I’m heartbroken for Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, the sophomore guard, who from the moment he committed to the Illini said his dream was to help lead Illinois back to the NCAA Tournament.
For Illini fans this winter, it was an absolute joy watching him commit to the process, watching him grow and mature into the kind of player who could win games with his skill and win again with his incredible will. This has been our most rewarding winter in many years, watching a young man spell out his goal, relentlessly chase it and then come to within days of holding it in the palm of his hand.
We were all going to hold it with him.
And what a reward for a job well done!
Instead, Ayo won’t even get to play a single Big Ten Tournament game. The NCAA Tournament he dreamed about will never happen. His dreams remains just that — a dream.
What a shame.
Over the years, I covered the Illini at 26 NCAA Tournament sites and there are stories from every venue.
More than my stories, the players who competed on those teams have stories they’ll tell for decades, like the time in 2006 in San Diego when the Illini played Air Force in an opening round game. Players recall that when the game began, there was not a single fan in the stands, and not because of a virus.
No, the building had been cleared for a bomb scare when a sniffing security dog went bonkers, setting off alarms. It turned out to be some bad mustard at a hot dog stand and eventually doors to the building opened.
You might not believe this, but some of the better memories are from the Big Ten Tournament, not the NCAA Tournament. Truth is there’s not a lot of fan intensity when Illinois is playing a West Regional game in Portland against Western Kentucky.
But make it Illinois vs. Indiana at a Big Ten Conference tournament game in Chicago and, hang on tight. That place is going to be crazy!
Ayo and his 2020 Illini teammates will never know what we’re talking about. And they had earned the right to know.
At this point, as a resident of Macon County, I don’t feel coronavirus knocking at my door. I’m grateful for that.
But now I have seen this virus claim the life of something I love.
This is the week coronavirus killed college basketball.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com