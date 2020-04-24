You are the owner of this article.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Moultrie County
SULLIVAN— Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday morning by the Moultrie County Health Department, bringing the total number to four.

The two cases involved females in their 40s and are unrelated, according to a health department news release. As of Friday, 60 Moultrie County residents have been tested for coronavirus with 51 negative results and five still pending. 

"Because this virus is becoming more widespread in our communities, the MCHD cautions everyone to consider themselves at risk for exposure," the statement read. "Those who are mildly ill should take extra precautions to isolate themselves from others, stay in contact with their doctor and not leave home."

The MCHD urges residents to stay home as much as possible, cover coughs and frequently wash their hands. Illinois Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations also encourages the practice of social distancing and wearing face masks when out in public. 

Additional information can be found at moultriehealth.org and on the MCHD Facebook page.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

