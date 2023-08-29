DECATUR — Two Decatur firefighters required hospital treatment, one of which being detained for observation, after battling a large fire Monday afternoon at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. East Plant on East Faries Parkway.

A fire department news release said crews had been dispatched just after 4 p.m. to find a “process building” was on fire.

“First arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke from the industrial structure that contained process tanks,” the news release said.

“Initial crews accessed the fire area and discovered heavy fire in a processing tank that was spreading into adjacent tanks. Large attack lines were deployed from a ladder truck to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure while ADM employees injected steam and water into tanks to keep the fire in check.”

The fire incident commander upgraded the fire call to a third alarm “due to the labor-intensive fire.” Decatur firefighters remained on scene for some 12 hours before the fire was completely under control.

Total fire personnel for the incident was listed as seven engines, three ladder trucks, 38 personnel and six officers.

In a statement, ADM praised the quick response of city fire crews and thanked them for their assistance in dealing with the fire.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨