FORSYTH – The southbound lanes of U.S. 51 between Wise Road and Emery Road in rural Macon County were closed Wednesday morning after a "serious traffic crash," the Macon County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.
The accident happened in between Maroa and Forsyth, the office wrote.
The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.
This story will be updated.
