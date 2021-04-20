 Skip to main content
U.S. 51 work in Shelby County to begin Thursday
DOMINANT

A sign informs motorists that construction will soon begin at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Andrews Street Road in Macon. The start date was pushed to next week because of rain in the forecast. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

Construction on U.S. 51 near Moweaqua will begin Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. 

The work, which includes a more than 4-mile stretch between a half-mile north of the Shelby County line to the Christian County line, includes resurfacing, guardrail upgrades and pavement markings. 

The more than $7 million project is being funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital construction program approved in 2019. 

Work is expected to be complete this fall. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra tiMe for trips through the area and to consider alternative routes.

