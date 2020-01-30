Unemployment drops throughout the state

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate declined in December in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas and jobs increased in ten, the Illinois Department of Employment Security reported Thursday.
The jobless rate in the McLean County dropped 1.2% to 3.4% from December 2018 to December 2019. Macon County experienced the same percentage decrease, ending the month at 5.1%. In Coles County, the rate dropped 1.6% to 3.5%.
According to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic, the metro areas showing the largest percentage increase of new jobs were Champaign (up 3.4%, up 3,800), Carbondale (up 1.9%, up 1,100) and Decatur (up 1.3%, up 700).
The statewide unemployment rate is 3.5%, down 0.9%.