Unemployment drops throughout the state
0 comments

Unemployment drops throughout the state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate declined in December in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas and jobs increased in ten, the Illinois Department of Employment Security reported Thursday.

The jobless rate in the McLean County dropped 1.2% to 3.4% from December 2018 to December 2019. Macon County experienced the same percentage decrease, ending the month at 5.1%. In Coles County, the rate dropped 1.6% to 3.5%.

According to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic, the metro areas showing the largest percentage increase of new jobs were Champaign (up 3.4%, up 3,800), Carbondale (up 1.9%, up 1,100) and Decatur (up 1.3%, up 700).

The statewide unemployment rate is 3.5%, down 0.9%.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News