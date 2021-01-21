Union Iron, Decatur's oldest manufacturing company, ceases production at local plant

DECATUR— Farm and food supply company Union Iron recently closed its manufacturing operations in Decatur after more than a century in the community.
Manufacturing ceased near the end of December and operations are being relocated to facilities in Nebraska, Kansas and Canada, according to AGI General Manager David Wernsing.
In 2007, AGI purchased the business and in 2015 moved into the 135,000-square-foot facility at 3550 E. Mound Road. The Decatur business, founded in 1852, began by building steam engines. It has evolved into a maker of conveying equipment and related components for commercial and farm grain handling systems.
Union Iron Works, founded in Decatur in 1864 by James Millikin and Caleb Burroughs, was considered the city’s oldest manufacturing business. Begun as a maker of steam engines, the company shifted to producing corn shellers, parts for grain elevators and mill machinery.
The decision to disperse manufacturing operation out of Decatur was made after consideration of COVID-19 safety pressures and "a change in geographic demand from our customers," Wernsig said.
"While manufacturing will stop, we will continue to have staff in Decatur and will focus on providing inside sales and customer service support," he said. A Decatur warehouse will continue being used for distribution, too.
"While these times require us to make changes, AGI will continue to be a business operator, employer and supporter of the Decatur community," Wernsig said.
