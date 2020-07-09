United Airlines furloughs not expected to impact Decatur flight service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Operations will continue as normal at Decatur airport, despite a recent announcement by United Airlines that nearly half its U.S. staff could be furloughed in October, an official said.

SkyWest Airlines spokesman Wes Horrocks said the number of flights at Decatur Airport airline haven't changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began and don't foresee any immediate changes.

"It's hard to say until the changes are actually implemented what the overall impacts might be," Horrocks said. "There may be fluctuation with the number of flights and flight schedules, those kinds of things."

The two airlines have partnered for decades, with United providing tickets and reservation services and SkyWest operating the flights in and out of Decatur to Chicago. Horrocks said Decatur flight schedules were reduced in May and June, with some flights stopping in Springfield.

"When COVID started, we had a decreased flight schedule for a short time started but we are back to our normal flight schedule at this time," Horrocks said.