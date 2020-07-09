United Airlines furloughs not expected to impact Decatur flight service

DECATUR — Operations will continue as normal at Decatur airport, despite a recent announcement by United Airlines that nearly half its U.S. staff could be furloughed in October, an official said.
SkyWest Airlines spokesman Wes Horrocks said the number of flights at Decatur Airport airline haven't changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began and don't foresee any immediate changes.
"It's hard to say until the changes are actually implemented what the overall impacts might be," Horrocks said. "There may be fluctuation with the number of flights and flight schedules, those kinds of things."
The two airlines have partnered for decades, with United providing tickets and reservation services and SkyWest operating the flights in and out of Decatur to Chicago. Horrocks said Decatur flight schedules were reduced in May and June, with some flights stopping in Springfield.
"When COVID started, we had a decreased flight schedule for a short time started but we are back to our normal flight schedule at this time," Horrocks said.
United Airlines has warned 36,000 of its employees about the furloughs. The notices that United sent out are meant to comply with a law requiring employers warn workers at least 60 days before mass job cuts.
The furloughs could include up to 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer service and gate agents, 5,500 maintenance workers and 2,250 pilots.
United executives said any furloughs will take effect on or shortly after Oct. 1. United can’t lay off workers any sooner — that's a condition of the $5 billion it got as its share of $25 billion in federal aid to help airlines cover payroll costs for six months.
SkyWest starting offering twice-daily flights from Decatur Airport to O'Hare International Airport on March 5. The U.S. Department of Transportation in December selected the air service to receive a subsidy through the Essential Air Service program.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
History Photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft
Decatur
Initial flight
New airport
1932 Airplane
Airplane
Hangar
Stunts
Airplane hangar
Decatur Aerial Visitors
Dorothy Pryor and Lois Borchers
Development
Wells and Walker
Proposed
Airplane and hangar
Three passenger plane
Stringing wires
Plane parts
Flying instructors
Airport
Construction
Airport dedication
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
