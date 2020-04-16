United Airlines will get $5 billion to avoid layoffs until the fall. It might only be a reprieve.

Airlines have been slashing costs where they can. Last month, United asked employees to volunteer for unpaid leaves. More than 20,000 have signed up, and the airline will add additional voluntary leave and separation programs over the next few weeks, Munoz and Kirby said in the letter to employees.

United also said it reduced work with vendors and consultants, cut executive salaries in half and scaled back planned capital expenditures, though it declined to comment on specific projects that had been put on hold.

The airline is facing higher costs to cover debts this year than U.S. rivals, according to a report from Cowen. United has nearly $1.7 billion due this year, compared with about $1.5 billion for American and less than $1 billion at Delta, according to Cowen’s report earlier this week.

Airlines have also been scrambling to get new short-term loans. In March, U.S. airlines raised more than $10 billion, according to Cowen, led by Delta with $2.6 billion and United with $2.5 billion. United added another $250 million, secured by spare engines, on April 7.