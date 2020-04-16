United Airlines will get $5 billion to avoid layoffs until the fall. It might only be a reprieve.

United Airlines, which serves Decatur Airport, is in line to get $5 billion in financial assistance from the federal government to keep paying employees as the COVID-19 pandemic devastates passenger air travel. Even with those funds, the road ahead looks dire, executives said in a letter to employees.
The Chicago-based airline has slashed about 90% of its flying capacity in May, and expects to run a similarly bare-bones schedule of flights in June. It carried fewer than 200,000 people during the first two weeks of April -- roughly 3% of the more than six million passengers it had during the same period last year.
The situation isn’t getting better. United expects to carry fewer people through the entire month of May than it did during a single day in May 2019.
United has pledged to avoid involuntary furloughs and pay cuts through Sept. 30 -- a condition of accepting the federal funds -- though many employees will be working fewer hours. Executives warned employees the reprieve may not last.
“But the challenging economic outlook means we have some tough decisions ahead as we plan for our airline, and our overall workforce, to be smaller than it is today, starting as early as October 1,” United CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby wrote in a letter to employees Wednesday night.
Sky West Airlines, operated by United Airlines, runs flights to O'Hare International Airport from Decatur.
Several other major U.S. carriers, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reached agreements with the Treasury Department to receive billions in grants and loans to keep workers on the payroll, money that is part of the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package.
U.S. airlines, United included, started the year in the best shape they’d seen in years, said Helane Becker, airline industry analyst at investment research firm Cowen. But the scale of the crisis is unprecedented, and even with the billions in aid, analysts say the industry will be dramatically smaller by the end of the year.
“This is a complete takedown of the airline industry…We’ve lost decades of growth, and it will take years to recover,” Becker said.
Of United’s $5 billion, roughly $3.5 billion will be a grant, with the remaining $1.5 million in the form of a low interest loan. American, Delta and Southwest expect to receive $5.8 billion, $5.4 billion and $3.2 billion, all a combination of grants and loans. Those funds come with restrictions on stock buybacks and executive compensation and require airlines maintain a minimum level of flying to cities they served on March 1.
Still, that $5 billion doesn’t cover all of United’s payroll expenses, and payroll only makes up about 30% of United’s total costs, executives said in the letter to employees.
Airlines have been slashing costs where they can. Last month, United asked employees to volunteer for unpaid leaves. More than 20,000 have signed up, and the airline will add additional voluntary leave and separation programs over the next few weeks, Munoz and Kirby said in the letter to employees.
United also said it reduced work with vendors and consultants, cut executive salaries in half and scaled back planned capital expenditures, though it declined to comment on specific projects that had been put on hold.
The airline is facing higher costs to cover debts this year than U.S. rivals, according to a report from Cowen. United has nearly $1.7 billion due this year, compared with about $1.5 billion for American and less than $1 billion at Delta, according to Cowen’s report earlier this week.
Airlines have also been scrambling to get new short-term loans. In March, U.S. airlines raised more than $10 billion, according to Cowen, led by Delta with $2.6 billion and United with $2.5 billion. United added another $250 million, secured by spare engines, on April 7.
Still, J.P. Morgan analysts “simply don’t see any way for most U.S. airlines to avoid massive layoffs” unless the grants and loans are extended, they wrote in a research note last week. Becker estimated there could be as many as 200,000 furloughs across all U.S. airlines.
It took about three years for passenger traffic to return to 2000 levels after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and this recovery will likely be longer, Becker said.
A lot will depend on whether the country develops tools to contain or fight the virus and how long restrictions on travel and instructions to practice social distancing remain in place, she said. Policies mandating social distancing, like forcing airlines to keep a middle seat empty, will hit airlines’ bottom lines, but without those policies, travelers may not feel comfortable getting on planes.
Even once health concerns and restrictions diminish, the economic fallout will remain a challenge. People are filing for unemployment benefits in record numbers, and once people are back to work, many will be catching up on bills, not planning trips, Becker said.
Both the economic concerns and lingering restrictions on travel mean domestic flying is likely to bounce back more quickly than international travel. That won’t help major U.S. carriers with an international focus, like United, which accounted for a little more than half of all flights domestic carriers operated connecting the U.S. to China and Hong Kong last year, according to data from PlaneStats.com, Oliver Wyman’s aviation data portal.
Some travelers may also switch to lower-cost domestic destinations and budget carriers like Spirit and Frontier, said Seth Kaplan, airline expert and former editor of Airline Weekly.
Business travelers -- an audience United has worked to attract -- could resume flying more quickly than vacationers, according to Cowen. But even business travel will likely face a slower recovery than in prior crises because of the risk of pushing employees to travel too soon and growing comfort with virtual meeting tools, they wrote.
Even as they cut costs, airlines are going to have to double down on service to get passengers back, said Gary Leff, a travel expert who writes the View from the Wing blog. Business travelers might be more willing to forgo the hassle of a trip if they’ve grown more comfortable with videoconferencing, and leisure travelers will need reassurance airlines have adopted cleaning and social distancing policies that make it safe to fly.
One thing that won’t help: playing hardball with refunds, which travelers are entitled to when the airline cancels a flight. United Airlines is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit after the airline allegedly denied a traveler a refund and would only issue a credit for future travel. Other airlines also tightened restrictions on refunds amid the pandemic, prompting a warning from the U.S. Transportation Department earlier this month.
Many consumers focus on the lowest price or most convenient schedule and don’t hold bad interactions against airlines, but at least some do seek out or avoid certain carriers, and that matters more in tough times than good ones, Leff said.
“If all your seats are full and you chase one person away, someone else will take it,” he said. “But when half your seats are empty, the marginal customer matters.”
