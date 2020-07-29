You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
United Way sets 2nd food box distribution for Aug. 8
0 comments
alert

United Way sets 2nd food box distribution for Aug. 8

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, Central Illinois Foodbank, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media and Crossing Healthcare will distribute 400 free food boxes to those in need beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

The event will be in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot and will continue until all food boxes are gone. It is first come, first serve. Volunteers will be there to direct traffic flow and load boxes into vehicles. Food boxes are only being distributed to those in vehicles; no walk-ups will be allowed. There is no pre-registration for this event.

This is the second food box distribution for families in need this year. During the first event on June 20, the organizations gave out 500 food boxes.

____________________________________________________________

WSOY Community Food  Drive 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News