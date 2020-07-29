United Way sets second food box distribution for Aug. 8

DECATUR — United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, Central Illinois Foodbank, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media and Crossing Healthcare will distribute 400 free food boxes to those in need beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

The event will be in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot and will continue until all food boxes are gone. It is first come, first serve. Volunteers will be there to direct traffic flow and load boxes into vehicles. Food boxes are only being distributed to those in vehicles; no walk-ups will be allowed. There is no pre-registration for this event.