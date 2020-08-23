University of Illinois virtual 4-H fair winners announced

DECATUR — The winners of the University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H virtual fair have been announced.
In-person activities had to be canceled because of COVID.
Fifty-one Macon and Piatt county 4-H members submitted 106 exhibits in areas such as animal sciences, visual arts, cooking and more. Forty-six exhibits were named Champion exhibits, and 53 projects were chosen as State Fair Delegates for the 4-H state virtual show.
Animal Science Champions
Decatur: Josey Wise
Maroa: Morgan Crouch
Monticello: Grace Stapf, Joseph Wenke
Oreana: Elizabeth Sackow
Creative Arts
Argenta: Sarah Anderson
Bement: Anna Block, Cassandra Block, Ella Corum
Decatur: Corissa Metcalf, Trinity Mata
Monticello: Ava Reedy, Claire Reedy, Grace Staph, Joseph Wenke, Mason Pyatt, Reagan Pyatt
Environmental Science
Argenta: Sarah Anderson
Bement: Gabrielle Block
Decatur: Josey Wise, Samuel Wise
Macon: Cole Rappe
Maroa: Taylor Crouch
Monticello: Della Taylor, Jeremiah Wenke, Joseph Wenke
Stem
Argenta: Sarah Anderson
Bement: Anna Block, Cassandra Block, Gabrielle Block, Ella Corum
Decatur: Lucas Morrell, Ben Pasquariello, Owen Raleigh, Samuel Wise
Macon: Hannah Warnick, William Warnick
Oreana: Noah Suckow
Monticello: Logan Pyatt, Grace Stapf, Jeremiah Wenke, Joseph Wenke
Global Civic Engagement
Monticello: Grace Stapf, Jacob Wenke
Healthy Living and Nutrition
Argenta: Sarah Anderson
Bement: Anna Block, Gabrielle Block, Ella Corum
Macon: Hannah Warnick
Monticello: Logan Pyatt, Grace Stapf
Weldon: Kaydance Wooton
Public Presentations
Decatur: Zachariah Jalley
GALLERY: A look through our archives at Decatur-area baseball photos
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.