University of Illinois virtual 4-H fair winners announced
DECATUR — The winners of the University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H virtual fair have been announced.

In-person activities had to be canceled because of COVID. 

Fifty-one Macon and Piatt county 4-H members submitted 106 exhibits in areas such as animal sciences, visual arts, cooking and more. Forty-six exhibits were named Champion exhibits, and 53 projects were chosen as State Fair Delegates for the 4-H state virtual show.

Animal Science Champions

Decatur: Josey Wise 

Maroa: Morgan Crouch

Monticello: Grace Stapf, Joseph Wenke

Oreana: Elizabeth Sackow

Creative Arts

Argenta: Sarah Anderson 

Bement:  Anna Block, Cassandra Block, Ella Corum

Decatur: Corissa Metcalf, Trinity Mata

Monticello: Ava Reedy, Claire Reedy, Grace Staph, Joseph Wenke, Mason Pyatt,  Reagan Pyatt

Environmental Science

Argenta: Sarah Anderson

Bement: Gabrielle Block 

Decatur: Josey Wise, Samuel Wise

Macon: Cole Rappe

Maroa: Taylor Crouch

Monticello: Della Taylor, Jeremiah Wenke, Joseph Wenke

Stem

Argenta: Sarah Anderson

Bement: Anna Block, Cassandra Block, Gabrielle Block, Ella Corum

Decatur: Lucas Morrell, Ben Pasquariello, Owen Raleigh, Samuel Wise 

Macon: Hannah Warnick, William Warnick

Oreana: Noah Suckow

Monticello: Logan Pyatt, Grace Stapf, Jeremiah Wenke, Joseph Wenke

Global Civic Engagement

Monticello: Grace Stapf, Jacob Wenke

Healthy Living and Nutrition

Argenta: Sarah Anderson

Bement: Anna Block, Gabrielle Block, Ella Corum

Macon: Hannah Warnick

Monticello: Logan Pyatt, Grace Stapf 

Weldon: Kaydance Wooton

Public Presentations

Decatur: Zachariah Jalley

