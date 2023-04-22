DECATUR — Two opportunities have been announced for those interested in donating blood to benefit local hospitals.
- Prairie State Bank & Trust Community Adopt a Day Blood Drive, Wednesday, April 26, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4485 East US 36 or 1000 W. Pershing Road, Decatur
- St John's Lutheran Church, Thursday, April 27, noon to 4:30 p.m., at Fellowship Hall, 2727 North Union Blvd., Decatur.
All presenting donors will receive a E-Gift Card or a 20 can soft sided cooler tote.
For more information, call 217-464-2059 or visit bloodcenter.org.