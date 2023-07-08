DECATUR — ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, will be on hand for three community blood drives.
Blood drive locations and times will be:
- Macon County Office Building, Wednesday, July 12, 8-11 a.m. at the Bloodmobile in Municipal Lot, 141 S. Main St., Decatur.
- Warrensburg-Latham High School, Friday, July 14, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bloodmobile, Casey's General Store, Warrensburg.
- Macon County Farm Bureau, Saturday, July 15, 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the Auditorium, 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur.
For more information, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.