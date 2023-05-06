DECATUR — ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, will be on hand for two community blood drives.
The blood drives will be held at:
- St. Patrick School, 412 Jackson St., Decatur, from 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, in rectory basement.
- Warrensburg Latham High School, 425 N. North St., Warrensburg, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 12, in the Bloodmobile.
All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or bonus points in the ImpactLife store.
For more information, call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
