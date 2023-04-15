DECATUR — ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, will be on hand for three community blood drives.
The blood drives will be held at:
- Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 720 W. Main St., Mount Zion, from 3-6 p.m., Monday, April 17, in the Coffee Shop/Foyer.
- Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, from 12:30-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, in the Banquet Room A-B.
- Decatur Christian Schools, 137 S. Grant, Forsyth, from noon to 5 p.m., Friday, April 21, in the Bloodmobile.
All presenting donors get a gift card or a voucher for a 20-can cooler tote.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
For more information, call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
