Upcoming community blood drives in Macon County

DECATUR — Three opportunities have been announced in Macon County for those interested in donating blood.

  • St. Patrick School, 412 Jackson St., Decatur, 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
  • Warrensburg-Latham High School, 425 N. North St., Warrensburg, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday May 6. The Bloodmobile will be on site.
  • Impactlife Donor Center, 151 Main St., Decatur, Wednesday, May 11, and Friday, May 13. Masks and appointments will be required at this site.

All presenting donors get a voucher for a $10 gift card AND a tree planted in their name to aid in reforestation efforts.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

For more information, call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

