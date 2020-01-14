UPDATE: Buffett Foundation donates $2.3 million for Civic Leadership Institute

For students who don't plan on a career in public service, Peters said, classes and activities will be offered to help them understand those careers, their importance, and why people choose them. Every student will eventually have some contact with an elected official, a paramedic or nurse or law enforcement officer.

“Knowing where that person's coming from will be good for them and for the community,” Peters said.

Dawson said that when he was a law enforcement officer, he was assigned to transport juvenile offenders to other communities when Decatur's facility closed. During those rides, he got to know the young people and some of what caused them to go wrong.

“They can be saved,” he said, “if we can turn around attitudes and get them to look at these as viable career options. It's not a job. It's a career.”

Buffett is also anxious to show young people that staying in Decatur is possible. They can have fulfilling careers and a good life here. He said he hopes the program is so successful that DPS Foundation will contact him and ask for more scholarship money.

“There's a lot of hate, viciousness and frustration in the world today,” Buffett said. “We need young people to understand there are also great opportunities.”