8:30 A.M. UPDATE: Illinois State Police said all lanes are now open. Officials urge motorists to proceed with caution as normal traffic flow resumes.
PANA — A crash has closed all lanes of Illinois 29 just north of Pana, officials said.
An Illinois State Police news release said the crash occurred at the intersection with Christian County Road 400 North.
“All lanes of Rt. 29 are currently blocked and will be closed for an extended amount of time,” the release stated. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
No additional information was released.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
A man was arrested in Paris after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, scientists have created 3D-printed seafood, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
A man was arrested in Paris on Thursday after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, police and the monument's operator said. He was q…
Scientists have created a 3D-printed, vegan, calamari alternative that tastes just like the real thing.
Days of searching through debris for victims of the deadly Maui wildfires is taking a physical and emotional toll on emergency workers. Some s…
US surgeons who transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a brain dead patient said Wednesday the organ was still working well after…
Thinking about getting a pet for you and the kids but want to avoid fur, noise and a major change of schedule? Consider snails! Kris Buckley, …
Afghanistan's Taliban marked the second anniversary of their return to power, which means Afghan women have been fighting for survival for two…
Boasting 2,146 tech firms, Miami emerges as a rising AI hub, challenging Silicon Valley's tech dominance in the US
Workers in the French municipality of Meymac are digging to find the remains of more than 40 German soldiers who were executed by French Resis…
Out of work as fighting rages between the forces of rival generals, many Sudanese have been forced to find creative ways to support themselves…
The United States Army is facing a recruitment crisis.
Crammed into cars, on motorcycles or on foot, thousands of residents on Tuesday fled a gang-ridden district of the Haitian capital. At least 3…
AI-generated models are a cost-effective way for fashion companies to add diversity to their product promotions. Some ad agencies have already…