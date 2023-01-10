UPDATE: Jasper Street reopened to traffic

2 P.M. UPDATE
Jasper Street is no longer closed at the underpass between Eldorado and Marietta streets.
ORIGINAL STORY
DECATUR — North Jasper Street between East Eldorado and East Marietta streets remained closed Tuesday, a day after a truck got stuck in the underpass.
The truck was removed Monday afternoon. No timetable for when the underpass, which has railroad tracks crossing over it, might reopen was available.
The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Monday. There were no injuries reported. No other information was available
Videos show stuck truck being freed from Jasper Street underpass
Crews worked Monday afternoon to remove a semitruck that had become stuck in the Jasper Street underpass.