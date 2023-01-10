UPDATE: Jasper Street reopened to traffic

2 P.M. UPDATE

Jasper Street is no longer closed at the underpass between Eldorado and Marietta streets.

ORIGINAL STORY

DECATUR — North Jasper Street between East Eldorado and East Marietta streets remained closed Tuesday, a day after a truck got stuck in the underpass.

The truck was removed Monday afternoon. No timetable for when the underpass, which has railroad tracks crossing over it, might reopen was available.

The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Monday. There were no injuries reported. No other information was available