UPDATE 6:31 P.M.

State Police say all units have cleared the crash scene and the roadway is open to traffic.

TAYLORVILLE — State Police reported they were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Illinois 29 east of Taylorville just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

“Currently there is lane blockage as officers are working the scene,” said Capt. Jody Huffman.

She said a commercial vehicle was involved in the crash and told drivers to seek an alternate route

This story will be updated.