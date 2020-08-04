Update: Shelby County resident tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — An additional Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The 61-year-old man is hospitalized, the county health department said in a statement Tuesday. The county is now reporting 62 COVID cases.

Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information, the statement said.

Illinois on Tuesday reported another 1,471 confirmed cases of the virus among 42,598 test results reported in the previous 24 hours.

That drove the statewide seven-day positivity rate to 3.9% – a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point since Monday – and made for a one-day positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0