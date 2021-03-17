 Skip to main content
Update story: 22nd street overpass reopens to traffic after multi-vehicle crash
top story

Update story: 22nd street overpass reopens to traffic after multi-vehicle crash

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — The 22nd Street overpass reopened to traffic shortly before 10:30 a.m. after a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday. 

At least five vehicles appeared to be involved, according to a journalist at the scene. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. 

Police and ambulance crews responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the crash had caused injuries. 

Pileup

Police respond to a crash on the 22nd Street overpass on Wednesday morning. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but fog appeared to severely limit visibility in the area. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Tags

