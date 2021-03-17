Update story: 22nd street overpass reopens to traffic after multi-vehicle crash

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — The 22nd Street overpass reopened to traffic shortly before 10:30 a.m. after a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday.

At least five vehicles appeared to be involved, according to a journalist at the scene. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m.

Police and ambulance crews responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the crash had caused injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but fog appeared to severely limit visibility in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.