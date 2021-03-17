 Skip to main content
Update story: Investigation ongoing into Wednesday morning multi-vehicle crash on Decatur viaduct
Update story: Investigation ongoing into Wednesday morning multi-vehicle crash on Decatur viaduct

DECATUR — The the scene atop the William B. Sands Viaduct on Wednesday morning had all the makings of a post-crash NASCAR track, with smashed cars and debris littering the roadway.

In all, five vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction pile-up that occurred around 7 a.m. Travel across the viaduct that carries traffic over portions of the Tate & Lyle plant and the Norfolk Southern railyard was halted until 10:30 a.m.

A statement from Decatur police confirmed that thick fog was a "contributing factor" in the crash but it was not yet determined if this was just naturally occurring or made worse as a result of emissions from the nearby Tate & Lyle factory. 

Police said their information showed one person taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Reports from the scene described others involved in the crash having escaped with minor injuries, including cuts, scrapes and general soreness.

Pileup

Decatur police and the Illinois Department of Transportation were on hand as semitrucks made their way down the William B. Sands Viaduct in reverse. The trucks had become stuck in traffic after a five-vehicle pile-up in the southbound lane Wednesday morning.

Those same drivers reported a sixth car, which they said caused the chain-reaction pile-up, left the scene. Those drivers also shared a sense of relief that it wasn't worse, considering the heavy traffic that flows on the bridge each day.

More than a dozen vehicles were in line behind the the crash site shortly after it happened. While the smaller cars and trucks were able to turn around and drive the wrong way in the southbound lane to the bottom of the viaduct, the semitrucks had to navigate their escape traveling in reverse.

Police said the crash remained under investigation and no information was available Wednesday afternoon on whether tickets had been issued or were pending. 

PHOTOS: What it looked like at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash atop the William B. Sands Vaiduct

