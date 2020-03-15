UPDATED Coronavirus-related cancellations, changes for Central Illinois: What you need to know

Legal

Prairie State Legal Services: Suspending all in-person outreach, including on-site clinics and intake; suspending all nursing home visits; conducting all client interviews and appointments via phone or video conference.

U.S. District Court, Central District: Civil, criminal trials scheduled to begin before April will be rescheduled; all petty offense proceeds will be rescheduled; all civil hearings will be conducted by phone or video teleconference; other rules apply to hearings and motions; contact clerk's office before arriving if you are at high risk or are sick.