UPDATED STORY: No confirmed COVID-19 in Macon County; 1 test result pending with state

The health department is posting daily updates on Facebook and sending daily updates to the press to keep the public as informed as possible, she said.

The Crisis Communication Team also shared the following information:

What to Do if You Are Experiencing Symptoms

If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms, please do not go to the emergency room. Per the CDC, “Patients with COVID-19 have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.” All community residents should be taking preventative measures to assist with preventing the spread of illness. A negative test does not mean that someone will not eventually develop symptoms, so all people should be taking proactive measures.

If you experience symptoms, first call your primary care physician. If you do not have a primary care physician in place at this time, you may call Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872-3800. Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.

CDC, White House Recommend Canceling Events