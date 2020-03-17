UPDATED STORY: No confirmed COVID-19 in Macon County; 1 test result pending with state

DECATUR — There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County as of noon Tuesday, according to the county's Crisis Communications Team.
The team, which is made up of local government leaders, health administrators and law enforcement, plans to send updated information about the county's coronavirus response around noon each day "as necessary," it said in a joint statement.
In response to a question from the Herald & Review, Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations, said the Illinois Department of Public Health has approved testing for two residents. One test result was negative and one is pending.
This number only reflects the state-approved tests, she said. Local healthcare providers may also submit testing through private labs. The Macon County Health Department has requested that healthcare providers send notification of submitted tests, but that is not required at this time, so there may be more tests currently underway, Hosier said.
Testing through the state must be approved before submission, and it has criteria that must be met to conduct the testing in IDPH labs.
"All healthcare providers and organizations are following guidance and criteria provided to determine if/when testing is appropriate," Hosier said. "Every community and patient situation is different (colleges/universities; sentinel testing; travel; etc), so testing numbers may not be the same everywhere."
The health department is posting daily updates on Facebook and sending daily updates to the press to keep the public as informed as possible, she said.
The Crisis Communication Team also shared the following information:
What to Do if You Are Experiencing Symptoms
If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms, please do not go to the emergency room. Per the CDC, “Patients with COVID-19 have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.” All community residents should be taking preventative measures to assist with preventing the spread of illness. A negative test does not mean that someone will not eventually develop symptoms, so all people should be taking proactive measures.
If you experience symptoms, first call your primary care physician. If you do not have a primary care physician in place at this time, you may call Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872-3800. Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
CDC, White House Recommend Canceling Events
On Sunday, March 15, the CDC issued a recommendation that events involving more than 50 people should be cancelled or postponed nationwide for at least the next eight weeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In a news conference on Monday, March 16, President Donald Trump went beyond that recommendation, urging Americans to avoid crowds of more than 10 people. Everyone should stay home as much as possible during this time.
Update on Dining Restrictions at Local Restaurants, Bars, Etc.
On Sunday, March 15, Governor JB Pritzker announced new restrictions on onsite dining at Illinois restaurants and bars in an attempt to curb community spread of COVID-19.
The MCHD posted guidance on the implementation of this Executive Order on Tuesday, March 17. The City of Decatur and other community partners are providing information and support to local establishments to assist with implementation and support. In determining innovative methods for continuing to provide service, these establishments should be extra vigilant to ensure groups are not gathering inside their facilities. Sick employees and patrons should not enter the establishment.
