UPDATES: Multiple fires, damaged businesses in the Decatur area Monday night
UPDATES: Multiple fires, damaged businesses in the Decatur area Monday night

Several Herald & Review journalists were in the field checking out reports of damage and other activities late Monday and early Tuesday. 

Below are the latest updates. Check back for more information as it becomes available. 

3 a.m.

Crews are on the scene of a fire at South 19th and East Lawrence streets in Decatur. 

Scanner traffic indicated that a garage had been engulfed in flames, and firefighters could be seen hosing down an area between two houses around 2:45 a.m. Fire personnel also entered a house adjacent to the fire. 

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2:30 a.m. and were still working there around 3 a.m. Decatur Police also responded to the scene. 

2:15 a.m.

Crews are responding to a fire in the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue. 

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. and were still on scene as of 2:15 a.m. 

East Lincoln Fire

Firefighters respond to a fire on East Lincoln Avenue in Decatur. 

The structure was completely engulfed in flames and firefighters were controlling the blaze as neighbors gathered to watch. Decatur Police were also on scene.

1:30 a.m.

The Thorntons at 1707 E. Pershing Road had windows broken early Tuesday. 

A witness at the scene who didn't want to be identified said alcohol and cigarettes were taken.

Thorntons

A window is broken at Thorntons gas station, 1707 E. Pershing Rd., in Decatur early Tuesday. 

The gas station had been closed on Monday night and the pumps were taped off. 

Paint splatters were also seen on the broken windows. 

12:20 a.m. 

Police are at Casey's, 1525 W. Mound Rd., where glass in the front door has been broken out.

Windows were cracked, and merchandise could be seen strewn about on the floor inside. Additional broken glass in the parking lot appeared to be from a broken liquor bottle. 

11:45 p.m. 

There is a heavy police presence at multiple Forsyth and Decatur businesses. Sheriff's deputies have blocked off entrances to Hickory Point Mall.

Walmart

Pallets block the entrance to Walmart on Monday night in Decatur. 

A Herald & Review editor who entered the parking lot at Menard's was confronted by an employee on the roof who had a spotlight and was telling people to leave. 

Sam's Club and the northside Decatur Walmart also had blocked their entrances. 

11:30 p.m. 

Police responded to damage at Tobacco Shack, 343 W. Grand Ave.

Tobacco Shack

Damage to Tobacco Shack is seen Monday night. 

A glass door was shattered. An officer at the scene around 11:30 p.m. said entry had been gained to the business and a broken bottle of alcohol was found outside, but it was not yet known what, if anything, was taken.

11:15 p.m.

Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 800 block of North Edward Street, near West King Street. 

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof around 11:15 p.m. 

The structure is a multiple-story home with boarded-up windows. A neighbor told the Herald & Review that the home has been vacant for some time. 

Ameren Illinois has been called to the scene. Decatur Ambulance Service and Decatur Police also are on scene. 

