UPDATES: Multiple fires, damaged businesses in the Decatur area overnight

Several Herald & Review journalists were in the field checking out reports of damage and other activities late Monday and early Tuesday.

Below are the latest updates. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

3 a.m.

Crews are on the scene of a fire at South 19th and East Lawrence streets in Decatur.

Scanner traffic indicated that a garage had been engulfed in flames, and firefighters could be seen hosing down an area between two houses around 2:45 a.m. Fire personnel also entered a house adjacent to the fire.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2:30 a.m. and were still working there around 3 a.m. Decatur Police also responded to the scene.

2:15 a.m.

Crews are responding to a fire in the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. and were still on scene as of 2:15 a.m.