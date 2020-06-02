UPDATES: Multiple fires, reports of damage in the Decatur area Monday night

12:20 a.m.

Police are at Casey's, 1525 W. Mound Rd., where glass in the front door has been broken out.

Windows were cracked, and merchandise could be seen strewn about on the floor inside. Additional broken glass in the parking lot appeared to be from a broken liquor bottle.

11:45 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence at multiple Forsyth and Decatur businesses. Sheriff's deputies have blocked off entrances to Hickory Point Mall.

A Herald & Review editor who entered the parking lot at Menard's was confronted by an employee on the roof who had a spotlight and was telling people to leave.

Sam's Club and the northside Decatur Walmart also had blocked their entrances.

11:30 p.m.

Police responded to damage at Tobacco Shack, 343 W. Grand Ave.