Updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois for Saturday

Here's a look at what's happening with coronavirus developments in Illinois for today, Saturday, May 2.
Illinois health department provides guidance on how General Assembly could get back to work in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health provides a glimpse at measures legislative leaders …
‘People are frightened’: Across rural Illinois, economic frustrations mix with anxiety over COVID-19
Cindy Backstein worries about her 88-year-old mother, who lives in a locked-down Jasper Coun…
The suit was filed by the Thomas More Society, a conservative legal advocacy group, on behalf of Pastor Steve Cassell of Most Beloved Church in Lena, in Stephenson County. The complaint argues the governor’s order violates several provisions of both the state and federal constitutions.
Illinois has spent tens of millions of dollars building makeshift field hospitals to prepare for an anticipated flood of coronavirus cases, but so far has not had to use the thousands of extra beds. That was exactly the plan.
