US Census Bureau still needs thousands of temporary workers in Illinois to help count every state resident

The U.S. Census Bureau is still seeking thousands of workers for jobs to help complete the 2020 census, which begins in coming weeks.

The federal agency as of Thursday had met 90% of its recruitment goal in Illinois, but that still means it needs 7,000 to 9,000 more applicants by early March, said Timothy Olson, associate director for field operations for the Census Bureau, who was visiting Chicago this week.

“We want to have all of the needed applicants in the pool by early March. That’s when the biggest actual selection process actually begins, called nonresponse follow-up,” Olson said.

The temporary, part-time workers will be tasked with, among other duties, following up with households who do not answer the questionnaire on their own. This year, households across the country by March 12 will be able to fill out the form by mail, phone or internet.

Agency officials previously said the goal was to recruit more than 80,000 workers in Illinois. In Chicago, they had sought to recruit 20,600 workers.

People working for the bureau in Illinois can expect to get paid $17.50 to $29.50 an hour, according to the agency. The census increased its pay late last year to draw a larger pool of applicants because of the low unemployment numbers in the Midwest.

