MONTICELLO — The City of Decatur and state climate researchers are urging local farmers to take advantage of certain soil nutrient loss-reducing practices, which are being financially incentivized thanks to a nearly $10 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

The USDA awarded a Regional Conservation Partnership Program grant of $9.8 million to the city in August 2022. The grant will provide farmers with up to 100% cost covered for some practices meant to reduce nitrogen and other nutrient loss from topsoil runoff entering Lake Decatur.

The grant comes as changing climate patterns are making the risk of soil runoff more severe, and after the city has already invested nearly $100 million in dredging the lake to reclaim roughly 30% of its holding capacity.

“We want to reduce the highest volume of nutrients and sediment at the lowest unit costs,” said Jeff Boeckler, principal water resource specialist at Northwater Consulting. “We know where we need to do that. So this RCPP will help support that with a huge influx of dollars.”

Boeckler, whose firm was hired by the City of Decatur to help with the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, was one of the featured speakers at an informational session Wednesday in Monticello. The session was coordinated by the Macon, DeWitt and Piatt County Farm Bureaus.

Farmers in multiple townships around Lake Decatur are eligible to take part in the program. Targeted areas, in order of highest priority, are Bluffs Watershed, Friends Creek Watershed, Sand Creek Watershed, Willow Branch Watershed and Wildcat Creek Watershed.

Four primary practice incentives are being offered through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program for farmers in those watershed areas. They include:

Up to $103.80 per acre for cover crops following specific guidelines;

100% of costs covered for a nutrient management plan and up to $85.94 per acre for deep placement of nutrients;

$22.74 per acre to transition to no-till or strip till; and

100% cost-share for drainage water management.

RCPP advocates say the program could help both the city save money and farmers preserve their land.

“It cost us almost $100 million to dredge the lake. One hundred million real dollars were paid out to help do that. We don't want to do that again,” said Shane Ravellette, watershed specialist at the city of Decatur.

“We won’t be able to stop all nutrient loss, topsoil, phosphorus, nitrogen,” Ravellette continued. “But we can stop some of it from coming back to the lake, and hopefully it extends that life, that 100-year life for $100 million, hopefully can be extended out longer. And once again, keep it where it belongs — on the fields.”

Two previously established city programs aimed at nutrient loss reduction have successfully prevented 1,399 pounds of nitrogen, 364 pounds of phosphorus and 595 tons of sediment from entering the lake, Ravellette said.

But watershed managers and farmers alike will have to continue adapting practices as the climate changes, said Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.

Warmer climates are leading to heavier rainfall, and heavier rainfall produces more runoff, he said.

“The problem with more intense rainfall, like I mentioned before, without a significant change in the total (rainfall) in the summertime, is that it changes how you recover from a drought,” Ford said. “Or, maybe, how you don't recover from a drought.”

Rain gauges might reflect rainfall of three, four, five or more inches, he said, but the soil will only absorb about an inch. That leaves more and more rainfall to run off, often taking vital nutrients along with it.

Macon County Farm Bureau President Mat Muirheid told the Herald & Review he’s participated in the USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program for over a decade.

Incentive programs like RCPP and CSP are a “win-win” for local governments and farmers, he said.

“We make our livings off the soil. So we don't want to lose it,” Muirheid said. “We spend the money to put the nutrients in. We don't want to lose them either. And we want to do the best job we can do, and be the best stewards of the land that we can be.”

Farmers, landowners and/or land managers interested in learning more about RCPP may contact Ravellette or Watershed and Lake Manager Jennifer Gunter at city of Decatur Lake Services at 217-424-2834.

The city is also seeking nominations for members of the local agricultural community to serve as voting members on the Lake Decatur Watershed Agriculture Advisory Board. Questions and nominations can be directed to:

Piatt County: Jeff Boeckler, 217-725-3181, jeff@northwaterco.com;

Macon County: Jennifer Gunter, 217-424-2834; jgunter@decaturil.gov; and

DeWitt County: Shane Ravellette, 217-450-2131; sravellette@decaturil.gov.

