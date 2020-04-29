Utility bill assistance available

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, LIHEAP is a federal program that provides utility bill assistance to those individuals who meet the income guidelines. Additional funding for the program has been provided under the federal CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this month to address the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are being accepted through June 30 and funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, including application, visit IllinoisLIHEAP.com or call 877-411-9276.