 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccination clinic to be held Friday for Macon County residents over 65
0 comments
breaking top story

Vaccination clinic to be held Friday for Macon County residents over 65

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
vaccine clinic 1 012221.JPG

Several hundred cars were lined up for Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about the event.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic on Friday for county residents over the age of 65. 

The clinic is only for those who meet both age and residency requirements and wish to receive their first dose of the vaccination. 

Those eligible can call (217) 718-6205 starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Once the appointments are full, a recording will inform the caller that there are no more appointments available.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those who are able to successfully schedule an appointment should:

  • Bring a form of ID to verify age
  • Bring your insurance card or a copy of it
  • Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering
  • Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time (forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org)
  • Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival.

HISTORY PHOTOS: Snow photos from years past in the Decatur region

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Midwest governors encourage residents to plan for vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News