Vaccination clinic to be held Friday for Macon County residents over 65

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic on Friday for county residents over the age of 65.

The clinic is only for those who meet both age and residency requirements and wish to receive their first dose of the vaccination.

Those eligible can call (217) 718-6205 starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Once the appointments are full, a recording will inform the caller that there are no more appointments available.

Those who are able to successfully schedule an appointment should:

Bring a form of ID to verify age

Bring your insurance card or a copy of it

Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering

Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time (forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org)

Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival.

