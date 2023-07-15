DECATUR — A vehicle crashed into an apartment building at 3868 Camelot Drive in north Decatur on Saturday.
Residents of the building, part of the Woodcrest Apartments, were evacuated as police and firefighters waited for a city building inspector to determine if it is safe for them to return to their homes.
A vehicle crashed into an apartment at the Woodcrest Apartments on Camelot Drive on Saturday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
"(We'll have to find another place to stay) if they don't clear us to go back in," said Kayla Glover, who lives at the other end of the building from the crash.
"From what they said, depending on whether the structure's OK, that's what they're waiting to check on now," said Aaryn Vieth, who also lives at the end of the building.
A vehicle crashed into an apartment at the Woodcrest Apartments on Camelot Drive on Saturday.
Valerie Wells
Cora Taylor said she wasn't home when the crash occurred.
"I came back to the scene, I wasn't home at the time," she said. "I hope I don't have to leave."
A vehicle crashed into an apartment at the Woodcrest Apartments on Camelot Drive on Saturday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
None of the three are acquainted with the resident whose apartment was damaged.
Officials said they had to removed wood from around the car before towing it out of the building, and at that point they can examine the structure to determine if it's safe to allow other residents to return to their homes. They were also searching for the resident's missing cat, who was apparently inside the apartment when the crash occurred.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Centennial Lake Fest
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Lauren Johnston paints a craft with Greta Johnston, 2, at the Centennial Lake Fest on the shore of Lake Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Cherry Brewer-Laffoon, Seven Brewer, 2, and Chris Brewer sit on a bench in front of Lake Decatur after arriving at the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday. “When I was in high school I used to be on the Park District, and I used to throw rocks into the lake to help with erosion. So 25 years later some of the rocks I threw are still here,” said Chris Brewer.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Josh Lilly, of Decatur, rides an eFoil surfboard on Lake Decatur during the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Staley family cuts the ribbon for the Staley Basin dedication ceremony during the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Centennial Lake Fest volunteers hand out plastic bottle boats for participants to attempt to break a world record at Lake Decatur on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Event organizer Stephanie Endsley directs people to the shoreline of Lake Decatur to attempt to break a Guinness World Record for most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A total of 282 participants launch plastic bottle boats into Lake Decatur at the same time for a Guinness World Records attempt during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday. The crowd was about 48 people short of breaking the record.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Plastic bottle boats float in Lake Decatur for at least a minute to attempt to break the world record for most bottle boats launched simultaneously during Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Michael Empric, the adjudicator for Guinness World Records, oversees the world record attempt for most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Centennial Lake Fest celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation with live music, food and art vendors, free kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing, kids’ activities, a car show, fishing competition and more on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.