DECATUR — A vehicle crashed into an apartment building at 3868 Camelot Drive in north Decatur on Saturday.

Residents of the building, part of the Woodcrest Apartments, were evacuated as police and firefighters waited for a city building inspector to determine if it is safe for them to return to their homes.

"(We'll have to find another place to stay) if they don't clear us to go back in," said Kayla Glover, who lives at the other end of the building from the crash.

"From what they said, depending on whether the structure's OK, that's what they're waiting to check on now," said Aaryn Vieth, who also lives at the end of the building.

Cora Taylor said she wasn't home when the crash occurred.

"I came back to the scene, I wasn't home at the time," she said. "I hope I don't have to leave."

None of the three are acquainted with the resident whose apartment was damaged.

Officials said they had to removed wood from around the car before towing it out of the building, and at that point they can examine the structure to determine if it's safe to allow other residents to return to their homes. They were also searching for the resident's missing cat, who was apparently inside the apartment when the crash occurred.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Centennial Lake Fest