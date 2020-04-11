VIDEO: 15 have tested positive at Fair Havens Senior Living, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A total of 15 people associated with Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said during a news conference Saturday.

Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said 10 total residents and five staff members at the facility, 1790 S Fairview Ave., have tested positive. She said there are still pending tests that are out and will be coming back Sunday and in the coming days.

One resident, a man in his 80s, has died; his death was previously announced last week.

The county's Crisis Communication Team said 152 tests have been performed, and a total of 25 cases have been confirmed. The health department works to notify people who have had contact with patients.

The age rage of confirmed cases is as follows:

One case in 20s

Five cases in 30s

Two cases in 40s

Four cases in 50s

Three cases in 60s

Three cases in 70s

Four cases in 80s

Three cases in 90s