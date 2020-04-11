You are the owner of this article.
VIDEO: 15 have tested positive at Fair Havens Senior Living, officials say
DECATUR — A total of 15 people associated with Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said during a news conference Saturday. 

Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said 10 total residents and five staff members at the facility, 1790 S Fairview Ave., have tested positive. She said there are still pending tests that are out and will be coming back Sunday and in the coming days. 

One resident, a man in his 80s, has died; his death was previously announced last week. 

The county's Crisis Communication Team said 152 tests have been performed, and a total of 25 cases have been confirmed. The health department works to notify people who have had contact with patients. 

The age rage of confirmed cases is as follows:

  • One case in 20s
  • Five cases in 30s
  • Two cases in 40s
  • Four cases in 50s
  • Three cases in 60s
  • Three cases in 70s
  • Four cases in 80s
  • Three cases in 90s

Binkley and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said they wanted to encourage residents to stay home even though it is Easter weekend. 

“We continue to push the message to everyone to please stay home as much as possible,” Binkley said.

Moore Wolfe said this will become more difficult as the weather gets nicer, but it is vital to do so. 

"We are still in a crisis situation," she said. 

The press conference was held at the Macon County Office Building at 141 S. Main St., in downtown Decatur. 

The county had said there were 17 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

