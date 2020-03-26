VIDEO: Amid coronavirus, Decatur community turns out to support medical facilities with equipment donations

DECATUR — Lyn Stevens, driven by her husband, Jim, dropped off 14 handmade masks at the Decatur Civic Center on Thursday. She has 12 more cut out and waiting to be sewn at home.
“I'm not the world's fastest at sewing,” Stevens said. Each mask takes about a half hour to make.
But making masks, as many others are doing during the coronavirus crisis, is one way she can contribute to keeping health care workers safe.
Masks are in short supply, and people are using patterns they find on the internet to make them at home. The event at the Civic Center allowed people to pull up in their vehicles and donations to gloved and masked volunteers. The event will be repeated weekly from 1 to 3 p.m. the next two Thursdays.
Items needed include the handmade masks, with elastic or cotton ties, unused, wrapped or boxed gowns and exam gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and alcohol wipes. Put the masks in Ziploc bags of 25. Drop off donations of supplies only at the Civic Center during the designated time.
“We've had a lot of interest from the community,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “People want to know what they can do, and from the internet and Facebook community, it's masks. There's a shortage across the country and a lot of our social service agencies are having (a shortage) right now.
"We're trying to organize how we get them because we don't want people showing up at the hospitals with them as they make them," said Moore Wolfe, who is executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, "because we're trying to keep people away from the (emergency rooms) and we're trying to keep everybody safe.”
The N-95 masks with a respirator are the ones workers need when they're treating COVID-19 patients, said Kathy Bailey, a registered nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital who helped at the collection drive, but the handmade masks are adequate for most other applications. Nearly every employee at the hospitals and places like Crossing Healthcare has to wear a mask at present.
Moore Wolfe said the items will be divided between the Decatur Memorial and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and agencies like Crossing.
Bailey said unless you have an actual emergency, such as a broken bone coming through the skin, call your own doctor first and seek guidance before going to the hospital emergency room. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and they may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Joe Meyer, who is a custodian at the Lutheran School Association, packed up gloves and other items from the list that were bought for use in science classrooms and brought them on Thursday.
“School's closed and we don't need them right now,” he said.
____________________________________________________________
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.