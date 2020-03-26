VIDEO: Amid coronavirus, Decatur community turns out to support medical facilities with equipment donations

"We're trying to organize how we get them because we don't want people showing up at the hospitals with them as they make them," said Moore Wolfe, who is executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, "because we're trying to keep people away from the (emergency rooms) and we're trying to keep everybody safe.”

The N-95 masks with a respirator are the ones workers need when they're treating COVID-19 patients, said Kathy Bailey, a registered nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital who helped at the collection drive, but the handmade masks are adequate for most other applications. Nearly every employee at the hospitals and places like Crossing Healthcare has to wear a mask at present.

Moore Wolfe said the items will be divided between the Decatur Memorial and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and agencies like Crossing.

Bailey said unless you have an actual emergency, such as a broken bone coming through the skin, call your own doctor first and seek guidance before going to the hospital emergency room. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and they may appear two to 14 days after exposure.