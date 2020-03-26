You are the owner of this article.
VIDEO: Amid coronavirus, Decatur community turns out to support medical facilities with equipment donations
DOING THEIR PART

VIDEO: Amid coronavirus, Decatur community turns out to support medical facilities with equipment donations

Community unites to give masks, equipment

Jeff Rounds of Decatur Memorial Hospital collects gloves on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The event, also being held April 2 and 9, allows residents to donate masks, gloves and other needed equipment to local medical facilities. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Lyn Stevens, driven by her husband, Jim, dropped off 14 handmade masks at the Decatur Civic Center on Thursday. She has 12 more cut out and waiting to be sewn at home.

“I'm not the world's fastest at sewing,” Stevens said. Each mask takes about a half hour to make. 

But making masks, as many others are doing during the coronavirus crisis, is one way she can contribute to keeping health care workers safe.

Lyn Stevens of Decatur drops off hand-sewn face masks at the Decatur Civic Center on Thursday. Stevens wanted to do her part to help keep health care workers safe as they battle the spread of COVID-19. 

Masks are in short supply, and people are using patterns they find on the internet to make them at home. The event at the Civic Center allowed people to pull up in their vehicles and donations to gloved and masked volunteers. The event will be repeated weekly from 1 to 3 p.m. the next two Thursdays.

Items needed include the handmade masks, with elastic or cotton ties, unused, wrapped or boxed gowns and exam gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and alcohol wipes. Put the masks in Ziploc bags of 25. Drop off donations of supplies only at the Civic Center during the designated time.

Dave Hanley, right, of Decatur, drops off gloves to Kathy Bailey at the Decatur Civic Center. Bailey, a registered nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital, was among those helping at the collection drive Thursday. 

“We've had a lot of interest from the community,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “People want to know what they can do, and from the internet and Facebook community, it's masks. There's a shortage across the country and a lot of our social service agencies are having (a shortage) right now.

"We're trying to organize how we get them because we don't want people showing up at the hospitals with them as they make them," said Moore Wolfe, who is executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, "because we're trying to keep people away from the (emergency rooms) and we're trying to keep everybody safe.”

Laura Brown, outreach representative at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, collects items that were dropped off on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. 

The N-95 masks with a respirator are the ones workers need when they're treating COVID-19 patients, said Kathy Bailey, a registered nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital who helped at the collection drive, but the handmade masks are adequate for most other applications. Nearly every employee at the hospitals and places like Crossing Healthcare has to wear a mask at present.

Moore Wolfe said the items will be divided between the Decatur Memorial and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and agencies like Crossing.

Joel Fletcher, philanthropy specialist at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, collects donated items on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. 

Bailey said unless you have an actual emergency, such as a broken bone coming through the skin, call your own doctor first and seek guidance before going to the hospital emergency room. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and they may appear two to 14 days after exposure. 

Items were collected on Thursday during donations drop off at the Decatur Civic Center. 

Joe Meyer, who is a custodian at the Lutheran School Association, packed up gloves and other items from the list that were bought for use in science classrooms and brought them on Thursday.

“School's closed and we don't need them right now,” he said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

TO HELP

WHAT: Mask and equipment drive

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, April 2 and April 9

WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

WHAT TO GIVE: Boxed, unused surgical-type masks (including N95 masks); clean handmade, sewn masks; unused, wrapped or boxed gowns and exam gloves; hand sanitizer; bleach wipes and alcohol wipes.

MORE ONLINE

Get the latest updates on the coronavirus. Sign up for our newsletter at herald-review.com/newsletters and check back weekday mornings at 8 for our coronavirus podcast on developments in the community. 

